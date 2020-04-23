Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 2020 Emergency Preparation Sales Tax Holiday is happening this weekend.
From Saturday, April 25 through Monday, April 27, you can purchase certain emergency preparation supplies tax free.
There is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase.
The following emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:
- Portable generators
- Emergency ladders
- Hurricane shelters
- Axes
- Batters, single or multipack
- Can openers
- Carbon monoxide detectors
- Coolers and ice chests for food storage
- Fire extinguishers
- First aid kits
- Fuel containers
- Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
- Hatchets
- Ice products
- Light sources
- Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone charges
- Radios
- Smoke detectors
- Tarps and other plastic sheeting
These supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:
- Medical masks and face masks
- Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes
- Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in health care
- Toilet paper
- Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles
- Camping stoves
- Camping supplies
- Chainsaws
- Plywood
- Extension ladders
- Stepladders
- Tents
- Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies
- Services performed on, or relate to, emergency preparation supplies
