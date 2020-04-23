Distance learning taking emotional toll on educators

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With in-person classes being cancelled so abruptly due to coronavirus, many educators are struggling with the fact they are not able to see their students daily.
“The last three years, you know, I’ve spent hours with all these kids, and all of a sudden it just kind of ended. It’s just difficult to go through,” said Shannon Brittain, math instructor and NHS sponsor at River Road High School.
Without much closure, teachers are relying on technology and social media to keep connected to students.
“I’ve never experienced anything like this before. It’s almost like stages. At first we were so busy just trying to figure out how it was going to work first, that we didn’t really get the chance for it to sink in, the fact that we may not be able to see our kids face to face for the rest of the year,” said Alicia Wortham, third grade math and science teacher at Rolling Hills Elementary School.
Aside from missing the social interaction with students, many educators understand how uneasy this time can be. Some teachers, like Shannon Brittain, are not making virtual meetings mandatory.
“They can’t always show up to the meetings, because it’s hard to schedule a time where everyone can be there. I have kids that are working now. I have one student who is the breadwinner of their family, because their parents both lost their jobs,” said Brittain.
Rolling Hills teacher of the year Alicia Wortham, says this season of online learning is all about grace when it comes to timeliness of assignments.
“There are no ‘you need to be on at this time’ or anything like that, because I have some kids that they don’t even get to work on their stuff until mom, dad, guardian get home at 5:00, 6:00 at night. I have a lot of assignments coming in and being turned into my classroom past 6:00,” said Wortham.
Educators such as Brittain and Wortham are holding onto the hope they will be able to see their kids safely one last time for closure.
