Cottle County confirms 1st COVID-19 case

COTTLE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Cottle County.
Cottle County Judge Karl Holloway said the person has been in quarantined for a short period of time.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is investigating any possible contacts the person may have had.
Additional details are not available at this time.
This makes 612 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 1
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 3
- Deaf Smith County: 16
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 25
- Hansford County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 10
- Moore County: 162
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 2
- Potter County and Randall County: 329
- Roberts County: 1
- Sherman County: 11
- Swisher County: 5
- Wheeler County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases, there are now 141 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 4
- Donley County: 20
- Gray County: 9
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 33
- Potter County: 30
- Randall County: 30
- Swisher County: 1
There has also been 13 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 2
- Potter County: 5
- Randall County: 3
There are 17 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Quay: 3
- Roosevelt County: 4
There are 30 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 2
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 27
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.