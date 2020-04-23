Canyon anticipates huge financial impact following cancellation of 4th of July celebrations

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The community of Canyon is anticipating a huge financial impact following the cancellation of their annual 4th of July event.
The annual Fourth of July Celebration is an event the entire city of Canyon looks forward to, as it brings in tens of thousands of people a year and has a huge impact on the city’s economy.
“When you put 20,000 to 30,000 people here on one day, it affects everybody," said Executive Director of Canyon’s Chamber of Commerce Roger Remlinger. "It affects the merchants right here on the square, the other businesses, the local restaurants, the hotels, everything like that.”
Remlinger says he understands this is a huge disappointment for many, but in order to ensure the safety of residents and visitors, the decision had to be made.
“Our main reason for cancelling the 4th of July celebration is basically a health reason," said Remlinger. "I would strongly think that the State of Texas is not going to let us put 20,000 to 30,000 people in one place.”
He also says moving forward, people will receive their deposits back very soon, as they will look to plan next year’s event.
“We will refund money to our vendors and parade entries, which we started that process yesterday," said Remlinger. "We do have several contracts on the different parts of the event, that have been negotiated, and that kind of stuff so, it’s going to take us a while to get everything refunded, but we are dedicated to that 100 percent.”
Local business owners say this event is important for their business every year, but the owner of The Cake Company in Canyon Mandy Williams says she understands why the decision had to be made.
“Obviously July 4th, we have 30,000 in the area, so it’s a big financial impact on us, and it’s something we look forward to every year, but we definitely understand the decisions that were made, and why," said Williams.
Canyon’s Chamber of Commerce says they too have taken a 60 percent financial hit because of this decision, and they are having to find ways to raise money to stay afloat amid the pandemic.
“What people really don’t realize is this is a major fundraiser for the Canyon Chamber, and our budget is going to take a 60 percent hit just like every other business is taking a hit right now, and the safe thing to do, the right thing to do was to cancel this year’s event and then start preparing for next year," said Remlinger.
