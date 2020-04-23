Amarillo Public Library resuming curbside service

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library will resume offering curbside service at all five library locations.
The Amarillo Public Library says delivery of materials will be entirely contactless.
To address a backlog created while the library was entirely closed, Friday, April 24 will be dedicated to dispensing patrons holds in the system as of Thursday morning.
The first day for new pickups will be Monday, April 27.
To participate in curbside service, call any library to request a pickup or order through the website.
Library staff will call or email you when materials are ready to be picked up.
When you get to the library, call and let the staff know what kind of vehicle you are driving, and be prepared to show a photo ID through a closed car window.
Staff will not approach a car if the windows are rolled down.
Curbside pickups will take place between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.