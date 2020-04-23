Amarillo elementary students invited to help clean up on Earth Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - 35 Amarillo elementary schools will be participating in the Earth Day Spring clean up project this Saturday.
On April 25, fourth and fifth grade students are invited to help along with their parents or guardians.
The school district will be providing gloves and bags for students and families to clean up around their own neighborhoods.
The school district asks that all volunteers dress appropriately and deposit of trash bags in dumpsters after cleaning up.
