Amarillo elementary students invited to help clean up on Earth Day

Amarillo elementary students invited to help clean up on Earth Day
35 Amarillo elementary schools will be participating in the Earth Day Spring clean up project this Saturday. (Source: Amarillo elementary school Earth Day Cleanup)
By Madison Carson | April 23, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 9:19 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - 35 Amarillo elementary schools will be participating in the Earth Day Spring clean up project this Saturday.

On April 25, fourth and fifth grade students are invited to help along with their parents or guardians.

The school district will be providing gloves and bags for students and families to clean up around their own neighborhoods.

The school district asks that all volunteers dress appropriately and deposit of trash bags in dumpsters after cleaning up.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.