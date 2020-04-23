Amarillo area musicians coming together to raise money for Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Musicians are coming together to help raise money for the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund.
Beginning next week on April 27 and going through May 5, anyone with a Facebook can watch artists perform while donating to the Amarillo Area Foundation relief fund.
The local area artists will share their music on Facebook with each artist performing each night for the Neighbors Helping Neighbors event.
Each Facebook live will begin at 8:00 p.m.
Here is the schedule for next week’s music performances:
- April 27: Randy Palmer
- April 28: Michael Coon
- April 29: Dana Hubbard
- April 30: Mike Fuller
- May 1: Jim Laughlin
- May 2: James Lee Baker
- May 3: Devlon Jones
- May 4: Yvonne Perea
- May 5: Tennessee Tuckness
To help neighbors by contributing to the relief fund, donate online or mail a check to their address: AAF, Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund, 801 S. Fillmore Ste 700, Amarillo, Tx 79101.
