WTAMU to hold virtual commencement ceremony for May graduates

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will hold a virtual commencement ceremony for May 2020 graduates.
In an effort to participate in social distancing, WTAMU has moved the May 9 commencement ceremony online.
Between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., the ceremonies will recognize around 1,600 undergraduates and graduate students.
“We are proud of our Class of 2020 for excelling, particularly in these unprecedented times, and though world events have made this necessary, we look forward to celebrating commencement with our graduates in this new way,” said WT President Dr. Walter Wendler. “We have worked diligently to make the virtual program special and meaningful.”
Those delivering brief remarks via video will include Elaine Mendoza, Chairman of the Board of Regents for the Texas A&M System; John Sharp, Chancellor of the Texas A&M University System; Wendler, delivering a brief commencement address; Dr. Neil Terry, Provost/Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs; Ronnie Hall, Executive Director of Alumni Relations; and Colton Bourquin, Student Body President.
Degrees will be awarded to all qualified students, and diplomas and graduate pins will be mailed.
“We hope that these measures will still convey our deepest respect for our May 2020 graduates’ accomplishments,” said Wendler. “Their academic accomplishments are a source of great pride for them, their families and the University as a whole.”
May 2020 graduates also will be invited to walk in the December 2020 commencement exercises.
Graduates are also encouraged to submit a three minute video allowing them to thank family, friends, faculty and coaches for their support.
