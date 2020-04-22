When is my paper stimulus check coming from the IRS?

(Gray News) – It’s a waiting game for millions of Americans who will be getting paper stimulus checks in the mail.
The more money you make, the longer you’ll be waiting.
The Internal Revenue Service will start sending them out at the end of the week, the Washington Post reported.
Paper checks to taxpayers with individual incomes of $10,000 or less will go out on April 24. For those who make $20,000 or less, checks will be in the mail on May 1.
The payments will continue in income increments of $10,000 each week, according to the Post.
Tens of millions of Americans have already received their stimulus checks through direct deposit.
The IRS has a “Get My Payment” portal where you can check on your payment status, your payment type and enter bank account information.
- Single filers whose 2019 adjusted gross incomes (AGI) do not exceed $75,000 are eligible for the full $1,200 stimulus payment. From that point, payments shrink by $5 for every $100 of income, before expiring at $99,000.
- Married couples who file jointly and whose 2019 AGIs do not exceed $150,000 are eligible for a full $2,400 stimulus payment. From that point, payments shrink by $5 for every $100 of income, before expiring at $198,000.
- Heads of household whose 2019 AGIs do not exceed $112,500 are eligible for the full $1,200 stimulus payment. From that point, payments shrink by $5 for every $100 of income, before expiring at $136,500.
- April 24 – $10,000 or less
- May 1 – Over $10,000 - $20,000
- May 8 – Over $20,000 - $30,000
- May 15 – Over $30,000 - $40,000
- May 22 – Over $40,000 - $50,000
- May 29 – Over $50,000 - $60,000
- June 5 – Over $60,000 - $70,000
- June 12 – Over $70,000 - $80,000
- June 19 – Over $80,000 - $90,000
- June 26 – Over $90,000 - $100,000
- July 3 – Over $100,000 - $110,000
- July 10 – Over $110,000 - $120,000
- July 17 – Over $120,000 - $130,000
- July 24 – Over $130,000- $140,000
- July 31 – Over $140,000 - $150,000
- August 7 – Over $150,000 - $160,000
- August 14 – Over $160,000 - $170,000
- August 21 – Over $170,000 - $180,000
- August 28 – Over $180,000 - $190,000
- September 4 – Over $190,000 - $198,000
- September 11 and beyond – Anyone else still due a check
