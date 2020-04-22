Wheeler County confirms 1st case of COVID-19

By Kaitlin Johnson | April 22, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 1:15 PM

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Wheeler County.

8:30am 4-22-2020 Patient has been isolated prior to testing.

Posted by Wheeler County Emergency Management on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

There are now 584 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 1
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 11
  • Childress County: 1
  • Dallam County: 3
  • Deaf Smith County: 14
  • Donley County: 24
  • Gray County: 22
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hartley County: 1
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 9
  • Moore County: 162
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 2
  • Potter County and Randall County: 311
  • Roberts County: 1
  • Sherman County: 10
  • Swisher County: 5
  • Wheeler County: 1

Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 109 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 2
  • Donley County: 13
  • Gray County: 9
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 1
  • Moore County: 33
  • Potter County: 30
  • Randall County: 30
  • Swisher County: 1

There have also been 11 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are 13 cases Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 10
  • Roosevelt County: 1
  • Quay County: 2

There are now 30 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 2
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 27

There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:

  • Potter County
  • Deaf Smith County
  • Gray County
  • City of Amarillo
  • City of Canyon
  • Randall County
  • City of Pampa
  • City of Lefors
  • City of Hereford
  • Hansford County
  • City of Gruver
  • City of Spearman
  • City of McLean
  • Castro County
  • Donley County
  • Wheeler County
  • Swisher County
  • City of Perryton
  • Ochiltree County
  • City of Tulia
  • Armstrong County
  • City of Claude

