Storms Lingering East

The overnight severe weather threat has now ended. We did see a few elevated supercells with 2″ plus hail but thankfully no baseball sized hail. Looking forward to the rest of the day, we can expect a cooler day with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms lingering this morning. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the Eastern zones by late day, some storms could once again be severe.