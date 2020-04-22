One new COVID-19 case, one new recovery reported in Hutchinson County

By Madison Carson | April 22, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 9:23 PM

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There has been one new COVID-19 case and one COVID-19 recovery reported today in Hutchinson County.

According to The Eagle Press, on April 22 one additional Hutchinson County resident tested positive for COVID-19, and one resident who previously tested positive has officially recovered.

There are now a total of 10 positive COVID-19 results in Hutchinson County, with two recoveries.

This makes 608 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 1
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 11
  • Childress County: 1
  • Dallam County: 3
  • Deaf Smith County: 16
  • Donley County: 24
  • Gray County: 25
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hartley County: 1
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 10
  • Moore County: 162
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 2
  • Potter County and Randall County: 329
  • Roberts County: 1
  • Sherman County: 10
  • Swisher County: 5
  • Wheeler County: 1

Out of the confirmed cases, there are now 131 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 4
  • Donley County: 20
  • Gray County: 9
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 2
  • Moore County: 33
  • Potter County: 30
  • Randall County: 30
  • Swisher County: 1

There has also been 13 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are now 30 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 2
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 27

There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:

  • Potter County
  • Deaf Smith County
  • Gray County
  • City of Amarillo
  • City of Canyon
  • Randall County
  • City of Pampa
  • City of Lefors
  • City of Hereford
  • Hansford County
  • City of Gruver
  • City of Spearman
  • City of McLean
  • Castro County
  • Donley County
  • Wheeler County
  • Swisher County
  • City of Perryton
  • Ochiltree County
  • City of Tulia
  • Armstrong County
  • City of Claude

Posted by The Eagle Press on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

