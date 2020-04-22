Northwest Children’s Hospital continues offering autism therapy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Northwest Children’s Hospital is still offering in-person autism therapy for their pediatric patients through the coronavirus pandemic.
The Children’s Hospital Pediatric Therapy department has continued to provide therapy services for patients with Autism Spectrum Disorder although the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many restrictions.
While following all CDC guidelines, The Children’s Hospital Therapy Clinic is continuing to provide in person therapeutic interventions to their pediatric population.
“Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder are dependent on routine in their everyday lives. We felt we needed to make adjustments in the processes to allow us to continue to provide the consistency they need,” said Ryan Cotgreave, Physical Medicine Director at Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
