Fabric shop donates cotton face masks, Texas Tech doctor gives tips for proper protection

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As one fabric shop in Amarillo stays open to donate face masks to the community and front-line workers, a doctor from Texas Tech gives some tips on proper hygiene and protection with homemade masks.
“We decided to help the community, because you need to in a time like this,” said Kelly Paulk, owner of The Muse fabric shop. “You need to come together with everyone, goodness. This is the time to do it, and as you can see, we have lots of fabric. Lots of cotton fabric, which is what they were looking for, so we decided it was a perfect fit.”
Now that Paulk has an abundant supply of fabric, she needs help from the community to reach a goal of donating 10,000 face masks.
“We still need people to know that masks are available,” said Paulk. “We’re happy. We’re taking a donation if they want to give it, but we’re not selling these masks. We want people to have them, to feel comfortable, to feel safe.”
Along with feeling safe and comfortable, a doctor from Texas Tech says that using a mask that is comfortable is very important.
“The most important thing is a mask that fits, that’s comfortable and that’s durable when you can wash and reuse it,” said Dr. Young, chair of internal medicine at the Texas Tech School of Medicine. “If you can do all those things, and it stops you from wanting to take it on and off constantly and having your hands up against your face, then that’s going to help decrease spread.”
Dr. Young recommends washing them regularly with warm to hot water and standard detergent. He also suggests a mask that can be taken off from the back of the head to reduce touching your face.
“An important component of trying to protect us is laundering these masks, and so if it’s something you have to launder repeatedly, or particularly if you dry it on a high heat, it’s not going to retain all of its protective filtration products for long,” said Dr. Young. “It’ll probably break down a little bit sooner. For those masks, you just have to be cautious of that, limit the laundering on them, which is contrary to what our goal is here with homemade masks. We want people to launder those masks frequently."
