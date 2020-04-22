Fabric shop donates cotton face masks, Texas Tech doctor gives tips for proper protection

“An important component of trying to protect us is laundering these masks, and so if it’s something you have to launder repeatedly, or particularly if you dry it on a high heat, it’s not going to retain all of its protective filtration products for long,” said Dr. Young. “It’ll probably break down a little bit sooner. For those masks, you just have to be cautious of that, limit the laundering on them, which is contrary to what our goal is here with homemade masks. We want people to launder those masks frequently."