COVID-19 impacting San Jacinto neighborhood development project

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City officials say COVID-19 has had some impact on the progress of the San Jacinto neighborhood development project.
Square Mile Community Development Executive Director Brady Clark says the biggest impact resulting from COVID-19 is the slow of communication between City officials and the projects’ board members.
“Being able to actually sit down across the table and meet face to face and start working some of these things out, that is definitely postponed. That’s something that, until we can really get back together and do that, and the different committees, and the larger groups, it’s going to be slow," Clark said.
Clark says they are still in the process of finalizing the first phase of construction, and once the Shelter-in-Place order has been lifted, they can begin implementing their plans.
“We’re just at the preliminary phase of actually putting those plans together and those steps to start enacting them," Clark said. "So all this really did was kind of slow things down and really keep us from moving at the pace that we’d like to be moving.”
Clark says the board has a general idea of what parts of the neighborhood they’d like to begin working on starting with beautifying one area on 6th Street.
“We’re looking at crime reduction, beautification, in terms of taking care of better sidewalks, cleaner alleys, specifically along the Route 66 corridor, helping businesses with signage, with different things like that. Really bringing in added resources for economic development," Clark said.
City officials say the same situation applies to most of the development projects in the works during this pandemic, with regards to slowing down the pace, but each project in the works will continue to remain funded as scheduled.
“The bond allocation, the Proposition 1 bond funds for neighborhood planning are still in place, and those are expected to be allocated in the same way that we are planning to allocate those previous to the COVID situation. So each of the neighborhoods still have their $650,000 or so to put towards public improvement projects," Planning and Development Services Manager Emily Koller said.
Clark says he believes the city will have made some concrete progress by the beginning of fall.
