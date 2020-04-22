City of Pampa reports 3 more COVID-19 cases

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Pampa is reporting three more COVID-19 cases.
The Texas Department of State Health Services notified the City of Pampa and Gray County of the new cases, bringing the county to 25 positive cases.
All of these new cases are community related and all are quarantined in their home.
As of today, the total number of recoveries in Gray County reported from the state remains at nine.
There are now 607 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 1
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 3
- Deaf Smith County: 16
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 25
- Hansford County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 9
- Moore County: 162
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 2
- Potter County and Randall County: 329
- Roberts County: 1
- Sherman County: 10
- Swisher County: 5
- Wheeler County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 109 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 4
- Donley County: 13
- Gray County: 9
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Moore County: 33
- Potter County: 30
- Randall County: 30
- Swisher County: 1
There have also been 11 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 2
- Potter County: 4
- Randall County: 3
There are 13 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay County: 2
There are now 30 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 2
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 27
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
