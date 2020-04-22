City of Amarillo reports COVID-19 numbers are spiking

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This morning during the Zoom news conference, both Chief Medical Officers at BSA and Northwest expressed how their patient numbers have spiked within the last week.
“Last week things were looking like there was kind of a smolder happening in Amarillo. I think the difference now is our focus is more on the situation in Moore County with JBS there and also the Texas Department of Corrections. Both those facilities, obviously just due to the confined space and the number of people in them, are potential hot spots for a COVID-19 outbreak,” said Chief Medical Officer of Northwest Texas Hospital Dr. Brian Weis.
Doctors are worried about the doubling rate of patients now slowing down.
“Our concern is, we have seen an increased use of our critical care capacity. About half of our adult critical care beds have patients in them related to COVID-19. Out of that, we now currently have half of our total ventilator capacity. 75 percent of those ventilators are being used for COVID related patients,” said Dr. Weis.
“We will continue to work on our serge planning to be able to go outside the physical walls of the ICU and create ICU beds else were, which we are able to do if needed to accommodate the surge,” Dr. Michael Lamenteer Chief Medical Officer BSA Hospital.
Since nurses from BSA and Northwest are being furloughed, and some are heading to the east coast, doctors are responding to staffing concerns.
“At this point we are not concerned about having enough staff,” said Dr. Wies.
“We have a protocol which Dr. Wies mentioned. When they come back, as far as how they can re-enter in a safe manner, in terms of appropriate quarantine, and for some, testing if needed, in terms of any symptoms or any signs that are concerning. Again, we are not concerned about staffing at this point,” said Dr. Lamenteer.
BSA now has in-house testing capabilities. There have been two patients discharged after receiving the plasma treatment, along with a handful of others seeing improvements.
“That patient was doing extremely well. The other patient is still in-house, but also is doing extremely well,” said Dr. Lamenteer.
Another issue the City is dealing with is crime. City Manager Jarred Miller explained, even though our emergency calls are down, we have increases in property crimes.
