BSA ComPassion Home Care hosting event to help fight hunger during COVID-19 pandemic

By Vanessa Garcia | April 22, 2020 at 6:22 AM CDT - Updated April 22 at 6:22 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA-ComPassion Home Care is hosting an event tomorrow to help support High Plains Food Bank and those struggling with food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ComPassion will help raise money and food by having a drop off location at 5211 S.W. 9th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

For those who donate $2 or two canned items, ComPassion will provide a free meal.

The community can donate a multitude of items, including:

  • Money. For every $1 donated, the food bank provides five meals.
  • Peanut butter and jelly
  • Shelf-stable/dry milk and breakfast cereals
  • Canned fruits and veggies
  • Canned soups, chilis and pastas
  • Boxed dinners, such as hamburger, chicken or tuna helpers
  • Canned meats, such as chicken and tuna

Our lives have been interrupted by the COVID-19 virus. But for many in our community, the struggle with food insecurity...

Posted by BSA ComPassion Home Care on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

