BSA ComPassion Home Care hosting event to help fight hunger during COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA-ComPassion Home Care is hosting an event tomorrow to help support High Plains Food Bank and those struggling with food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
ComPassion will help raise money and food by having a drop off location at 5211 S.W. 9th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
For those who donate $2 or two canned items, ComPassion will provide a free meal.
The community can donate a multitude of items, including:
- Money. For every $1 donated, the food bank provides five meals.
- Peanut butter and jelly
- Shelf-stable/dry milk and breakfast cereals
- Canned fruits and veggies
- Canned soups, chilis and pastas
- Boxed dinners, such as hamburger, chicken or tuna helpers
- Canned meats, such as chicken and tuna
