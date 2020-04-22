Amber Alert issued for Virginia children believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

Three children are believed to be in extreme danger after they were abducted in Roanoke County. (Source: Virginia State Police)
By Michael Pegram | April 22, 2020 at 12:08 AM CDT - Updated April 22 at 9:03 AM

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) has issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Roanoke County Police Deparment for three children believed to have been abducted and in extreme danger.

The children are 6-year-olds Cameron and Emma Allison, and 21-month-old Colin Allison. Cameron and Emma both have brown hair and brown eyes. Colin has blonde hair and brown eyes. All three were last seen in Roanoke County, Virginia.

The children are believed to have been abducted around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday by John Varion Allison. John is 5 foot 9 inches tall, with blonde hair, brown eyes and weighs 185 pounds. They may be traveling in the following vehicles:

  • 1999 Maroon Chevrolet Suburban SUV with Virginia license plate VVU-3796
  • 2006 Maroon Cadillac with Virginia license plate VMV-8238.
John Varion Allison
John Varion Allison (Source: Virginia State Police)

Mr. Allison may be with his wife, Ruby Marie Allison, VSP said.

Ruby Marie Allison
Ruby Marie Allison (Source: Virginia State Police)

Anyone with information about the children’s whereabouts should contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-777-8798 or 540-777-8799.

Virginia State Police can also be reached by dialing #77.

