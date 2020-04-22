Amarillo Symphony opens 2 relief funds to help musicians, programs during COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Symphony is starting two relief funds to help out musicians and music education due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A news release shows this will help Amarillo Symphony secure its educational and community programs during this time of need.
The Symphony Board of Trustees created two funds which are:
- The Matching Response Fund: This fund is related to COVID-19 impacts across the symphony and will make sure music and education continues throughout the Texas Panhandle. Concert sponsors created the fund, providing a total of $42,500 donations for a matching pool. Half of the matching gifts has been met through donations made by the board of trustees. Donations are matched dollar for dollar. The matching funds were provided by Mr. and Mrs. Alfred J. Smith, Drs. Raymon Martin and Victoria Thompson and the Dr. Kent Roberts and Ilene Roberts Balliett Foundation.
- The Musician Relief Fund: This fund aims to provide personal relief to musicians in the orchestra, including those who rely on symphony concerts and other freelance opportunities to make a living. Many events are cancelled due to the pandemic, so this fund is asking the Panhandle community to step behind local musicians and help them out.
To give to one or both funds, donate online here, call the office at (806) 376-8782 or mail a check to: Amarillo Symphony, P.O. Box 2586, Amarillo, TX 79105
If the donation is for the Musician Relief Fund, make sure to make a note in the “additional comments” box for online donations or on a check.
