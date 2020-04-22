Amarillo police arrest convicted sex offender wanted for failing to report to El Paso facility

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested a wanted sex offender who failed to report to an El Paso facility.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Madison Donivan Lafever was booked into Potter County jail on Tuesday.
He is a registered sex offender for the offense of aggravated sexual assault and the victim is a 40-year-old woman who is currently on parole for possession of a controlled substance.
On Friday, April 17, authorities began to ask for help in locating Lafever when he didn’t notify a parole officer of his location.
Previously on April 13, he was released from the Huntsville Unit and failed to notify Texas Department of Criminal Justice Parole when he arrived in El Paso.
Lafever also never reported to El Paso Transitional Center.
A parole violation warrant was issued with his last location being known in the Dallas area.
