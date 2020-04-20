Tracking Storm Chances

It looks like everything is coming together for us to see some storms going into this afternoon and evening. Right now, it looks like the focus of the storms will stay mainly to the north as that is where a low pressure system will be blowing through, warm, moist air from the south will also be pulling into the area this afternoon, aiding in lift for said storms. We’ll reach a warm 74 degrees for our high, and winds will stay focused mainly out of the south east until the low passes, then winds will shift out of the north, possibly bringing a little late moisture in the early morning hours of Wednesday.