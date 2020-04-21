Texas investigating meat processing plant over COVID-19 outbreak

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed today they are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at JBS Beef in Moore County.
State health officials confirmed today they will be investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 at the JBS Beef packing plant as part of their efforts to monitor major meat processing plants across the state.
According to The Texas Tribune, a department spokeswoman said, an “environmental assessment team” is being sent to Moore County to advise on ways the massive meatpacking plant, which processes a significant portion of the nation’s beef, can prevent the spread of COVID-19.
As of April 21, Moore County has confirmed 139 residents tested positive for COVID-19. It is unknown how many of these cases are JBS Beef employees.
Moore County has one of the highest rates of infection per capita in the state, county officials attribute this to rapid testing.
JBS Beef recently announced they will increase employee pay over a period of time and enhance protective equipment.
Representatives for JBS Beef did not immediately respond to The Texas Tribune for requests for comment.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.