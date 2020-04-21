Texas artists bring music to your home with One Texas Music

April 21, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT - Updated April 21 at 11:16 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can enjoy concerts featuring artists from across the entire Lone Star State from the comfort of your home.

One Texas Music, a project launched by Gray Television stations in Texas, offers a weekly 30 minute television broadcast featuring Texas musicians.

One Texas Music is an opportunity for artists to deliver a message of hope, perseverance and appreciation to an audience across the state.

The telecast will air at varying times in the following cities: Amarillo, Bryan / College Station, Lubbock, Odessa / Midland, Tyler / Longview, Lufkin / Nacogdoches, Laredo, Sherman and Wichita Falls.

In Amarillo, the concerts will air at the following times:

  • KFDA-NewsChannel 10 - 10.1, Saturdays at 10:35 p.m.
  • NewsChannel 10 Too - 10.2, Saturdays at 5:00 p.m.
  • Suddenlink Channel 6 - Sundays: 11:00 p.m.

If you aren’t able to view the concerts at the broadcast time or want to watch them again, you can click here.

