Texas artists bring music to your home with One Texas Music

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can enjoy concerts featuring artists from across the entire Lone Star State from the comfort of your home.
One Texas Music, a project launched by Gray Television stations in Texas, offers a weekly 30 minute television broadcast featuring Texas musicians.
One Texas Music is an opportunity for artists to deliver a message of hope, perseverance and appreciation to an audience across the state.
The telecast will air at varying times in the following cities: Amarillo, Bryan / College Station, Lubbock, Odessa / Midland, Tyler / Longview, Lufkin / Nacogdoches, Laredo, Sherman and Wichita Falls.
In Amarillo, the concerts will air at the following times:
- KFDA-NewsChannel 10 - 10.1, Saturdays at 10:35 p.m.
- NewsChannel 10 Too - 10.2, Saturdays at 5:00 p.m.
- Suddenlink Channel 6 - Sundays: 11:00 p.m.
If you aren’t able to view the concerts at the broadcast time or want to watch them again, you can click here.
