TDCJ Clements Unit Correctional Officer death believed to be related to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has learned of the death of an employee that may be related to COVID-19.
According to a news release from the TDCJ, 52-year-old Jonathon Keith Goodman died this afternoon at Baptist St. Anthony’s Hospital in Amarillo after being removed from life support.
Goodman was an 11-year veteran Correctional Officer who worked at the Bill Clements Unit in Amarillo.
Friday, April 17 he was found in his home after suffering from an apparent stroke.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Saturday he tested positive for COVID-19. It is believed the virus contributed to his death.
“All of the thoughts and prayers of the entire Texas Department of Criminal Justice go out to the Goodman family,“ said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier. “The unexpected loss of one who is loved so deeply is a tragic time, and the TDCJ family sends its strength and extends its profound sympathy to the Goodman family to get through this difficult time.”
Goodman last worked at the Clements Unit on April 5.
His wife Kimberly Pride-Goodman is also employed by TDCJ.
The TDCJ says there are also eight additional positive employee COVID-19 cases associated with the Clements Unit at this time and four positive offender cases.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.