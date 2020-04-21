Stormy night ahead!

Our first round of storms have moved out of the area but there is a good chance for more storms overnight through Wednesday. The main storm system will move into the area overnight providing a good chance for the northern half of the area to see more storms, some of which may be severe. Threats include large and damaging winds, heavy rainfall and dangerous lightning. The tornado threat is low. We may see a few lingering storms throughout the day Wednesday as the storm moves to the east. Highs will climb into the low 70s with north winds at 10-20 mph. Thursday should make it into the 80s for highs.