Sherman County reaches 10 COVID-19 cases

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Sherman County Judge has confirmed three new COVID-19 cases this evening.
On April 21, as of 5:00 p.m., Judge Terri Carter’s office confirmed Sherman County now has 10 cases.
No details were released about the patients.
There are now 538 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 1
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 3
- Deaf Smith County: 14
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 20
- Hansford County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 9
- Moore County: 139
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 2
- Potter County: 174
- Randall County: 117
- Roberts County: 1
- Sherman County: 10
- Swisher County: 5
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 103 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Donley County: 13
- Gray County: 9
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Moore County: 27
- Potter County: 30
- Randall County: 30
- Swisher County: 1
There have also been 11 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 2
- Potter County: 4
- Randall County: 3
There are 13 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay County: 2
There are now 16 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 2
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 13
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
