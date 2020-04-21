Police arrest man for robbery of bank inside Amarillo Walmart

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested a man accused of robbing the First Convenience Bank inside the Walmart Supercenter on West Amarillo Boulevard.
Around 4:02 p.m. on April 14, court documents say William Robert Lancaster walked into the bank and told the teller he wanted to talk to the manager to open an account and make a large deposit.
When the manager and teller returned, Lancaster said this was a robbery and not to do any funny business.
He told tellers there were three other men inside the Walmart with gun, and they had his wife at gunpoint outside the Walmart.
Court documents say he ordered a teller to give him loose bills from inside his drawer and give him a bag for the money.
When he was leaving, court documents say Lancaster told tellers that for their sake, they better hope his wife was not dead.
Police responded to the scene and found him on the south side of the Walmart where they took him into custody.
Law enforcement obtained surveillance video from the store and the bank that showed a man who, according to court documents, was nearly identical to the appearance of Lancaster. The video showed that he walked into the store by himself.
Lancaster told police several different stories regarding his wife being a hostage or being dead.
He was booked into the Randall County Jail on bank robbery charges.
