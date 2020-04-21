One recovered Amarillo COVID-19 patient donates blood to save lives

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is encouraging more recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma following the first donation by an Amarillo resident.
Texas Tech Infectious Disease Doctor Scott Milton says a convalescent plasma donation from a recovered COVID-19 patient could help other patients in critical condition to fully recover.
“Since there’s no real treatment yet, that’s specifically designated for COVID-19, there have been some studies that have shown that the use of convalescent antibody in critically ill individuals is helpful," Milton said.
Studies show fully recovered patients develop antibodies which can help fight off the virus if used on other patients.
“When people develop any type of infection such as COVID, and they recover, then they produce, all of us produce protein in our blood stream that help protect us against future infection," Milton said.
Locally, four patients have recovered through convalescent plasma donations which were provided by donors in Oklahoma.
“Our parent center in Oklahoma City was able to provide two units to patients at BSA last week,” said Suzanne Talley, Executive Director of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “Our sister center in Tulsa, Oklahoma was able to provide two units to patients at Northwest on Sunday.”
Amarillo now has one fully recovered patient who donated blood earlier today, and they are hoping more recovered residents will donate as well, as there are local patients in serious need.
“We have a young man, our first local donor was eligible today, and he’s here, and he’s enthusiastic about helping. His donation is going to make sure that those area patients in need, right here locally. get the plasma that they need,” Talley said.
Amarillo’s first COVID-19 recovered blood donor Korey Beckner says it’s an honor to be a donor, and he encourages more recovered residents to continue donating.
“It’s an honor, it really is. I’m a teacher at heart, and I love people, and to have this opportunity," Beckner said. "I really, really hope I can save some lives and impact the community.”
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.