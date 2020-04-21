12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Texas County

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Texas County officials have confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases.
The positive results are for seven Guymon residents, four Hooker residents and one Optima resident. An investigation into any positive result is standard and all persons in close contact with the person will be notified by the Oklahoma State Department of Health and advised of quarantine and testing procedure.
This makes 25 cases total in Texas County.
There are now 28 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 2
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 25
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are now 516 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 1
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 3
- Deaf Smith County: 14
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 17
- Hansford County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 9
- Moore County: 139
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 2
- Potter County: 160
- Randall County: 115
- Roberts County: 1
- Sherman County: 7
- Swisher County: 5
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 103 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Donley County: 13
- Gray County: 9
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Moore County: 27
- Potter County: 24
- Randall County: 26
- Swisher County: 1
There have also been 11 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 2
- Potter County: 4
- Randall County: 3
There are 13 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay County: 2
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
