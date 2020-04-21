Moore County residents now required to wear masks in public

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - This morning the Moore County Judge added an amendment to the emergency declaration already in place.
The amendment required all individuals over the age of five to wear a mask in public. The goes into effect tonight at Midnight and will last through May 2.
The mask does not have to be a specific type, just something that covers your nose and mouth. It can be homemade, a scarf, bandanna or other.
As of Friday, April 24, if you are caught outside in public without a mask, you can be charged with a class C misdemeanor with a fine not to exceed $1,000.
The only exceptions to this rule is if you are out exercising, or pumping gas, but you still must practice social distancing and stay six feet away from any other person.
