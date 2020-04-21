Moore County Hospital District reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new recoveries

By Kaitlin Johnson | April 21, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT - Updated April 21 at 1:07 PM

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Moore County now has 139 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In today’s report from the Moore County Hospital District, there are 18 new cases.

There are also six new recoveries in Moore County.

There are now 516 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 1
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 11
  • Childress County: 1
  • Dallam County: 3
  • Deaf Smith County: 14
  • Donley County: 24
  • Gray County: 17
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hartley County: 1
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 9
  • Moore County: 139
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 2
  • Potter County: 160
  • Randall County: 115
  • Roberts County: 1
  • Sherman County: 7
  • Swisher County: 5

Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 103 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 2
  • Donley County: 13
  • Gray County: 9
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 1
  • Moore County: 27
  • Potter County: 24
  • Randall County: 26
  • Swisher County: 1

There have also been 11 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are 13 cases Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 10
  • Roosevelt County: 1
  • Quay County: 2

There are now 16 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 2
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 13

There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:

  • Potter County
  • Deaf Smith County
  • Gray County
  • City of Amarillo
  • City of Canyon
  • Randall County
  • City of Pampa
  • City of Lefors
  • City of Hereford
  • Hansford County
  • City of Gruver
  • City of Spearman
  • City of McLean
  • Castro County
  • Donley County
  • Wheeler County
  • Swisher County
  • City of Perryton
  • Ochiltree County
  • City of Tulia
  • Armstrong County
  • City of Claude

