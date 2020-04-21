Help identify suspect after items stolen, vandalized at Amarillo auto repair shop

(Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Vanessa Garcia | April 21, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT - Updated April 21 at 9:38 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities need your help identifying a suspect after automotive repair shop in east Amarillo was vandalized and burglarized.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said on Saturday, March 28, police learned a person had vandalized several AC units at Arenas Transmissions, located in the 1720 S. Nelson St.

(Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
Video shows the suspect made multiple trips within two days.

The suspect stole materials and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

The suspect arrived on foot, on a bicycle and in a white mid-sized car.

If you have any information on the crime or know who the suspect is, please call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to solving the crime or an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Watch the video below to help identify this vandalism suspect:

