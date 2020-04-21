Help identify suspect after items stolen, vandalized at Amarillo auto repair shop

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Crime of the Week Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in identifying a vandalism suspect in this week’s “Crime of the Week”. On Saturday, March 28th, it was discovered that an unknown suspect had vandalized several AC units at a business located in the 1700 block of S. Nelson. Video showed that the suspect made multiple trips to the scene over two days. The suspect made off with stolen materials and caused thousands of dollars in damage. The suspect arrived on foot, on a bicycle and in a white mid-sized car. If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000. Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers. 20-505622 #SayItHere #CrimeoftheWeek