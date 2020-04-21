Help identify suspect after items stolen, vandalized at Amarillo auto repair shop

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities need your help identifying a suspect after automotive repair shop in east Amarillo was vandalized and burglarized.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers said on Saturday, March 28, police learned a person had vandalized several AC units at Arenas Transmissions, located in the 1720 S. Nelson St.
Video shows the suspect made multiple trips within two days.
The suspect stole materials and caused thousands of dollars in damage.
The suspect arrived on foot, on a bicycle and in a white mid-sized car.
If you have any information on the crime or know who the suspect is, please call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to solving the crime or an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
Watch the video below to help identify this vandalism suspect:
