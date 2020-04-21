Crews to begin kick off summer street maintenance project in Amarillo this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Construction crews will kick off a project this week in order to improve roads and streets for a summer street maintenance program in Amarillo.
The City of Amarillo’s Chip Seal Project includes improvements in southeast Amarillo and arterial roadways throughout the city.
In preparation for the work, crews will begin to trim trees around streets this week.
Residents should take note that tree-trimming for this program comes as no charge for them because it is part of the project.
The contract for the project also includes provisions to help minimize the impact to neighborhood traffic.
Residents will need to be aware of flagmen directing traffic, posted signs related to construction and crews and equipment in the work zones.
This may cause drivers to find an alternative route at various times during the project as well as temporary road closures.
For a full list of where crews will be working on the project, go here.
