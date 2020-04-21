City of Amarillo golf courses to reopen Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo’s golf complexes, Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail, will reopen to the public on Friday, April 24.
The golf complexes were closed to the public in March amid COVID-19 concerns and to help preserve valuable personal protective equipment.
The complexes will open while following requirements to ensure social distancing and proper sanitation practices based off a guidance letter provided by Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Office of the Attorney General.
Below is a list of requirements to play at these complexes:
- Walking play only, no golf carts will be allowed
- Green fee play only, no tournaments allowed at this time
- Green fees will be taken outside to avoid gathering indoors
- No walk-up play allowed at this time, golfers must call or go online to reserve a tee time
- Driving ranges are closed at this time
- Pro shops will remain closed until further notice
- Curbside food and beverage service is available
- Flagsticks will remain in place at all times
- No bunker rakes, ball-washing stations or drinking fountains are available
- Group sizes are limited to a maximum of four people
- Credit/debit card payments are encouraged at thhis time
Tee times may be booked up to 48 hours in advance online here. You can also call Ross Rogers at (806) 378-3086 and Comanche Trail at (806) 378-4281.
