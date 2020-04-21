Amarillo couple accidentally receives additional stimulus check

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As many people are waiting to receive their stimulus checks, one couple in Amarillo saw two pending checks from the IRS in their checking account.
“I went to check my bank account, and I expected to see the amount for me and my husband, but there was an additional amount that was $1,700, which I suspect is for a mother and child,” said Veronica Lopez, recipient of two stimulus checks.
Lopez waited for the check to be pulled from her account, but it ended up clearing. She then tried contacting the IRS but had no luck.
“I went online and tried to find a number for the IRS,” said Lopez. “Everything said that no live person was available, not to leave messages, so I found an email, but it was more for taxpayer questions. I emailed that one and tried to see if I could get a response, which I haven’t got yet. I tried the phone numbers, and you cannot even leave a message.”
After she was unable to reach them, Lopez noticed that the other pending stimulus check was connected to someone else's social security number.
“I looked at the account again, and I noticed that there is a social security along with another number at the end on mine. It was my social security, and it was, I guess, a stimulus package number at the very ending to identify it,” said Lopez. “So then I looked at the other deposit, and that one had, what looked like, another social security number that isn’t mine.”
“I’m hoping that the IRS will contact me, and they’ll get that money out, and give it to the right person as soon as possible, because I feel like they may need it. That’s what I’m hoping for, that it can get to the person who it belongs to,” said Lopez.
Lopez says she will keep the additional stimulus check secured in a separate savings account until the IRS contacts her to resolve the issue.
