AEDC votes to distribute $250,000 to school districts in Potter and Randall counties for training for high demand jobs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - School districts in Potter and Randall counties will be getting a total of $250,000 from the AEDC, and that could double.
The Amarillo Economic Development Board voted yesterday to distribute the money to provide training for jobs that are in high demand locally, said AEDC President and CEO Kevin Carter.
State and local workforce development groups could match that if they approve grant applications.
Some of the jobs targeted are heating and air installers, electricians, construction, truck drivers and vehicle mechanics.
