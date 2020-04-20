WIC services still available for Amarillo families in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - While some families are experiencing hardships due to COVID-19, the Women, Infants and Children office in Amarillo is hoping to help families in need with a quicker application process.
WIC is a supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children, providing food and nutrition education to low-income pregnant women, infants and children under the age of five.
“With the current situation that’s going on, we are abbreviating our process, and we are making telephone interviews,” said Margaret Payton, WIC director. “We are asking clients if they are able to upload their proof of ID, proof of address and proof of income.”
Once documents are uploaded to a secure email provided by the WIC office, the process will continue with a telephone screening.
“We will work the paperwork, and then call them back, do the nutritional assessment, the medical nutritional questions and the counseling, and then they are able to come up here to the office,” said Payton.
Recipients will still have to come to the office to have their WIC benefits loaded onto their cards. The staff will continue to practice social distancing between the public and other staff members. The pin pads and doors are also sanitized after each use.
“Sometimes they don’t want to come in, because they’re afraid they’ll get exposed, and we have everything secluded,” said Payton. “They come in through the vestibule and process right there, and when they leave, we sanitize the vestibule. We have all of the staff practicing social distancing. We have stayed located separated in separate clinic rooms. If they are in the front desk area, they are at least six feet apart from each other.”
If you are interested in applying for WIC, here’s what you need to know:
“To qualify for WIC, it is for pregnant women, postpartum up to six months, breastfeeding up to a year and infants and children up until the age of five,” said Payton. “If they have anyone in the household that is within any of those categories, we would gladly see them and serve them.”
The WIC office is currently waiving height, weight, and blood work requirements at this time.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.