‘We have not peaked’: City leaders address rising number of COVID-19 cases in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - While city leaders confirmed only one new case and one new death related to COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, officials are still anticipating a peak in the virus.
During a Monday morning news conference, Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton confirmed one new case and one new death related to the coronavirus in Potter and Randall counties.
Stoughton said there are 255 cases, 42 recoveries and seven deaths. Since Friday, three of those people who died are between the age range of 49 to 96.
Additional cases will be on the Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 Report Card this afternoon.
While those numbers released today didn’t show a jump, Public Health Authority Dr. Scott Milton said the numbers in case are still rising.
“I don’t think we’re at the peak yet,” Dr. Milton said. “When will that be; I think it’s probably relatively soon.”
He said they are watching numbers not just in Amarillo, but other cities and towns in the area.
When asked if any nursing homes in Amarillo have cases or deaths related to the virus, no specific information was given.
Stoughton said they want to create a safe environment for essential workers so residents in nursing homes can be effectively taken care of.
However, most people in the hospital with the coronavirus are either diabetic, elders, minorities or are prone to becoming more ill.
Dr. Milton said four people have received convalescent antibodies and that the need will continue to increase.
Mayor Ginger Nelson said they are hearing two messages from the community, which are that many are afraid of the virus spreading out of control and that many are fatigued due to staying home and being away from work.
Mayor Nelson said city officials will spend this week meeting with different people from the work industries with about 20 round tables scheduled for the week.
A special city council meeting on Friday will provide further details on what ideas and guidelines are in the works for reopening the city.
City officials are encouraging people in Amarillo and in other parts of the Panhandle-region to continue to practice social distancing, to practice good hygiene, to wear masks while out in public and to stay home as much as possible.
There are now 459 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 1
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 3
- Deaf Smith County: 12
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 17
- Hansford County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 8
- Moore County: 106
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County 1
- Potter County and Randall County: 255
- Roberts County: 1
- Sherman County: 7
- Swisher County: 5
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 87 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Donley County: 13
- Gray County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Moore County: 21
- Potter County: 20
- Randall County: 22
- Swisher County: 1
There have also been nine deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Potter County and Randall County: 7
There are 15 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 2
- Texas County: 13
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 13 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay County: 2
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
