Texas County confirms 7 new COVID-19 cases

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Texas County Emergency Management has confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19.
On Monday, April 20 five Guymon residents and two Hooker residents were confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total to 20 for the county.
Officials will conduct an investigation into the positive results, and all persons in close contact with those who tested positive will be notified by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
No other details were released about these patients.
There are now 22 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 2
- Texas County: 20
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 496 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 1
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 3
- Deaf Smith County: 12
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 17
- Hansford County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 9
- Moore County: 121
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 2
- Potter County: 160
- Randall County: 115
- Roberts County: 1
- Sherman County: 7
- Swisher County: 5
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 88 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Donley County: 13
- Gray County: 1
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Moore County: 21
- Potter County: 24
- Randall County: 26
- Swisher County: 1
There have also been 11 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 2
- Potter County: 4
- Randall County: 3
There are 13 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay County: 2
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
