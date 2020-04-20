Stormy Tuesday!

All the ingredients are coming together on Tuesday for a few strong to severe storms in the area. The stormy activity should hold off until the afternoon hours as the heat of the day combines with some upper level energy to spark off a few storms. Large hail and gusty winds will likely be the main threats but an isolated tornado is never out of the question. Dangerous lightning will also be a hazard with any storm that forms. Highs will be in the mid 70s and the winds will be in the 10-20 mph range. Storms will also be possible early in the day Wednesday.