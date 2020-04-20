Ronald McDonald House participating in Give From Home Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Ronald McDonald House Charities will be participating in Give From Home Day Tuesday, April 21.
The nonprofit is still up and running working to provide families with sick children a home away from home.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ronald McDonald House is suffering when it comes to donations and funding.
To continue helping families in need and to continue construction of its new building, the nonprofit is asking for the community to consider donating.
To participate in Give From Home Day, click here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.