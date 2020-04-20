First COVID-19 recovery reported in Dallam County

Coronavirus: 6 steps you can take to prevent it
By Madison Carson | April 20, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT - Updated April 20 at 3:27 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District has reported one recovery today in Dallam County.

One Dallam County resident who previously tested positive for COVID-19 has officially recovered.

There are 496 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 1
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 11
  • Childress County: 1
  • Dallam County: 3
  • Deaf Smith County: 12
  • Donley County: 24
  • Gray County: 17
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hartley County: 1
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 9
  • Moore County: 121
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 2
  • Potter County: 160
  • Randall County: 115
  • Roberts County: 1
  • Sherman County: 7
  • Swisher County: 5

Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 97 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 2
  • Donley County: 13
  • Gray County: 9
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 1
  • Moore County: 21
  • Potter County: 24
  • Randall County: 26
  • Swisher County: 1

There have also been 11 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are 15 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 2
  • Texas County: 13

There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There are 13 cases Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 10
  • Roosevelt County: 1
  • Quay County: 2

These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:

  • Potter County
  • Deaf Smith County
  • Gray County
  • City of Amarillo
  • City of Canyon
  • Randall County
  • City of Pampa
  • City of Lefors
  • City of Hereford
  • Hansford County
  • City of Gruver
  • City of Spearman
  • City of McLean
  • Castro County
  • Donley County
  • Wheeler County
  • Swisher County
  • City of Perryton
  • Ochiltree County
  • City of Tulia
  • Armstrong County
  • City of Claude

We are excited to announce we have our first COVID – 19 recovery. This brings the total number of active cases down to...

Posted by Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District on Monday, April 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.