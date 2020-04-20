2nd case of COVID-19 confirmed in Parmer County

By Kaitlin Johnson | April 20, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT - Updated April 20 at 2:05 PM

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Parmer County now has two confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The Texas Department of Health has notified Parmer County Officials of a second positive case in the Friona area.

Posted by Parmer County Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 20, 2020

There are now 476 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 1
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 11
  • Childress County: 1
  • Dallam County: 3
  • Deaf Smith County: 12
  • Donley County: 24
  • Gray County: 17
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hartley County: 1
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 9
  • Moore County: 121
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 2
  • Potter County and Randall County: 255
  • Roberts County: 1
  • Sherman County: 7
  • Swisher County: 5

Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 88 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Deaf Smith County: 2
  • Donley County: 13
  • Gray County: 1
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 1
  • Moore County: 21
  • Potter County: 20
  • Randall County: 22
  • Swisher County: 1

There have also been 11 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are 15 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 2
  • Texas County: 13

There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There are 13 cases Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 10
  • Roosevelt County: 1
  • Quay County: 2

These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:

  • Potter County
  • Deaf Smith County
  • Gray County
  • City of Amarillo
  • City of Canyon
  • Randall County
  • City of Pampa
  • City of Lefors
  • City of Hereford
  • Hansford County
  • City of Gruver
  • City of Spearman
  • City of McLean
  • Castro County
  • Donley County
  • Wheeler County
  • Swisher County
  • City of Perryton
  • Ochiltree County
  • City of Tulia
  • Armstrong County
  • City of Claude

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.