Moore County Hospital District reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, 15 new cases

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Hospital District is reporting two deaths of COVID-19 patients.
The report for today shows 121 cases in Moore County, nine people hospitalized, 2 deaths and 21 recoveries.
One patient who died had been admitted to the hospital’s COVID unit, and one was being transported to the COVID unit when they passed.
There are now 475 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 1
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 3
- Deaf Smith County: 12
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 17
- Hansford County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 9
- Moore County: 121
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County 1
- Potter County and Randall County: 255
- Roberts County: 1
- Sherman County: 7
- Swisher County: 5
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 87 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Donley County: 13
- Gray County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Moore County: 21
- Potter County: 20
- Randall County: 22
- Swisher County: 1
There have also been 11 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 2
- Potter County and Randall County: 7
There are 15 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 2
- Texas County: 13
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 13 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay County: 2
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
