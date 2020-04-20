Justices on 7th Court of Appeals revoke Dr. Thomas Dixon’s $2 million bond

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Justices on the Seventh Court of Appeals revoked former Amarillo doctor Thomas Michael Dixon’s $2 million bond in court last week.
Dixon, a former Amarillo doctor, is accused of hiring David Shepard to kill a Lubbock Doctor in 2012.
David Shepard is currently serving a life sentence without parole.
In 2015, a judge declared a mistrial in Dixon’s murder trial after nearly a month of testimony. The second trial resulted in a guilty verdict
Attorneys for Dixon appealed the conviction on 50 issues in three categories: insufficient evidence to convict, cell site information obtain without a warrant and the exclusion of the public from the courtroom on three occasions.
The 7th Court of Appeals decision reversing Dr. Thomas Dixon’s murder-for-hire conviction was overturned by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals in January.
Dixon’s attorneys argued to keep him out of jail while they file an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court.
The justices sent instructions to the Lubbock district court where Dixon was convicted to complete the bond revocation.
