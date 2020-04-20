Get help with civil services Tuesday during a free virtual legal clinic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - People in the Amarillo area can get help with civil services on Tuesday afternoon during a free virtual legal clinic.
Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas is hosting the free legal clinic from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on April 21.
Legal issues include eviction, unemployment benefits, foreclosure prevention, medicare and medicaid benefits, expunctions, nondisclosures, bankruptcy, family law matters and driver license restoration.
Legal Aid serves the following counties: Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray, Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Oldham, Potter, Randall, Roberts, Sherman and Wheeler
Anyone interested must register no later than 2:00 p.m. today.
To register, call (806) 373-6808 with the extension number 6503.
Leave a message with your name, phone number, the best time to call you and a brief description of the legal issue.
A Legal Aid official will call back and give an appointment time, but space for the clinic is limited.
People using these services will speak with an attorney by phone or through Zoom.
Applicants must be financially eligible to obtain free help but anyone needing help is encouraged to apply.
