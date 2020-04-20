FIRST ALERT: Tracking storm chances for Tuesday that could bring severe weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are tracking spring storm chances for tomorrow that may evolve into an active evening of tracking severe weather.
Storms will likely begin late tomorrow in the NW part of the area and then track through much of our region tomorrow night.
Some of the storms may be severe with hail, lightning, and strong winds possible.
The threat of tornadoes is low, but an isolated funnel or tornado cannot be ruled out.
We will be posting frequent updates as the system nears and storms evolve tomorrow.
We encourage everyone to begin reviewing safety plans and to monitor for the latest developments.
Stay updated with the latest information on winter weather with our First Alert Weather Team here.
Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 app. You can download that here.
You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.
Do you have weather photos you want to share with us? Upload them here to be featured on our website and in our apps:
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.