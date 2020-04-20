Spring weather is back this week with some pleasant temperatures expected. Today we made it above 70 and similar temps are expected tomorrow. We will also be tracking an approaching system that will meet up with moisture and bring storm chances over the next couple of evenings. The most active period may be tomorrow evening as some storms may be capable of producing severe weather. We will be in First Alert mode tomorrow to track any potential dangers.
Doppler Dave Is Tracking Spring Weather, Including Storm Chances
KFDA Afternoon Weather Forecast 4/20