Colleges receive emergency relief funding to help students during COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Both Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University have received up to $5 million in emergency relief funding for students.
The federal government is requiring all schools to issue at least 50 percent of the grant to students within 30 days, and the West Texas A&M President says students can expect a payment before then.
“We’re looking at about half of that to be sent to students very soon," West Texas A&M President Walter Wendler said. "Of course I think the act demands it to be distributed to students within 30 days, and we’ll be well in time for that.”
Both schools are using a data base to determine the amount of money each student will receive based on financial need, and Amarillo College says they will use the funds to help students with various life necessities.
“We’re doing some data analysis to make sure our students have resources for rent, books, tuition and fees, childcare, health care, food and shelter," President of Amarillo College Russell Lowery-Hart said.
Since schools are only required to designate 50 percent of the grant to student emergency relief, Lowery-Hart says AC plans to use the second half to cover school expenses impacted by COVID-19.
“The second half of the funds that we receive will really go to solve any budget shortfalls that we may have or loss of enrollment," Lowery-Hart said.
Both school presidents say the funding will not be enough to cover all of the financial needs students present as a result of COVID-19, but President Wendler says WT plans to use as much funding as they have available in emergency relief for their students.
“Many of our students are hardworking and are helping put themselves through school," Wendler said. "There’s greater needs than we have funding for, and we understand that, but our response to that, our honest response, is to make sure that every bit of funding that we can direct to students, individual students, will be directed to individual students.”
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.